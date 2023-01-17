Seahawks Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

The Seattle Seahawks have now secured the talent on their practice squad headed into the long offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have signed 10 players from the practice squad to reserve/future contracts.

Here are the 10:

WR Cade Johnson

WR Easop Winston Jr.

WR Connor Wedington

RB Darwin Thompson

OL Greg Eiland

OL Jalen McKenzie

C Joey Hunt

LB Chris Garrett

DT Jarrod Hewitt

CB Chris Steele

Johnson is the most notable contributor from this list, as he appeared in three games during the regular season and in Saturday's 41-23 NFC Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished with a career-high in catches (three) and yards (39) in the postseason loss.

Thompson saw ample action with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, as he posted 80 total touches for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 26 career games with the team.

Others, like Winston Jr., have seen some nice playing time in the league as well. He recorded one catch for five yards in three games for the New Orleans Saints lasts season but found his primary role as a punt returner.

