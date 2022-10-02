Skip to main content

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues to Dazzle With Pick Six at Lions

The Seattle Seahawks quickly built their second-half lead over the Detroit Lions on Sunday after Tariq Woolen's first-career touchdown.

The playmaking ability of Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has already been on full display through three weeks of action. 

But on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, he somehow topped it on the first play of the second half. 

As Seattle led 24-15 coming out of the locker room, Woolen stepped in front of the pass of Lions quarterback Jared Goff and returned it 40 yards to the house to give the Seahawks a 31-15 lead. 

Take a look:

Midway through Week 4, Woolen now has two interceptions and a field-goal block that resulted in a touchdown return by fellow cornerback Mike Jackson. 

Seattle coach Pete Carroll has spoken highly of Woolen, but even he admitted that the fifth-round rookie's performance had been a bit of a surprise. 

"I got to be honest with you. I didn’t know," Carroll said of Woolen. "I didn’t know a ton of background about him in the regular part of the draft and all. And a guy that we knew were interested in because of the measurables and he’s been way beyond that. He’s been way better than what we could have projected."

But, per Carroll, what's been setting Woolen apart, aside from his 6-4, 210-pound frame and easy-going personality?

"It’s really because his mentality is really solid," Carroll said. "He’s seemingly very comfortable with the opportunity, and he’s open for criticism, and open for critique and getting better. You can talk to him in the games, and he’s calm and poised and all."

The Seahawks lead Detroit 31-15 midway through the third quarter.

