Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses.

And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.

First and foremost, the Seahawks' play at quarterback from Geno Smith has been outstanding, with the veteran bouncing back in a big way after two inconsistent weeks to complete 12 of 14 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four more times for 40 yards and another touchdown through the first 30 minutes.

Wideout DK Metcalf is leading the way for the Seahawks receiving-wise, with three catches for 98 yards on four targets, while tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly hauled in both of Smith's passing touchdowns.

Metcalf was stopped just short of a touchdown catch of his own on a 54-yard catch after being tackled at the Detroit two-yard line.

The Lions, however, refuse to go away, scoring a late touchdown at the end of the first half to cut the Seahawks' lead to single digits.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been the main factor in the offensive production for Detroit, completing 12 of 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end TJ Hockenson.

The Seahawks will hope to keep their offensive momentum and slow down Goff in the final 30 minutes of action.

