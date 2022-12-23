Seahawks Tariq Woolen 'Pro Bowl Goal'? CB Reveals View of 'Reward'

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has been patience during his approach to a stellar season.

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was named a 2022 Pro Bowler on Thursday, per a release of the All-Star rosters. It came as little surprise too, given he's been racking in votes amid a stellar season.

But was making the Pro Bowl ever a goal on his Christmas list?

"No, not really," Woolen said. "I just was gaining votes. But at the same time, whenever you do the right things ... you get rewarded. This is one of the rewards and one of the blessings that I get to reap"

Woolen admitted that he was focused on succeeding at little things as a defensive back before overstepping his goals. Getting too ahead of himself could've resulted in no kind of recognition.

Instead, he took it one league-leading interception at a time.

Woolen is currently tied with New Orleans Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson for a league-leading six interceptions. Woolen had an interception in four straight games from Weeks 3 through 6.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year might be his to lose. But for now, he's focusing on the next task at hand.

The Seahawks (7-7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) at Arrowhead on Christmas Eve on Saturday.



