Seahawks Release Thursday Injury Report; Healthier vs. 49ers?

The Seattle Seahawks released their Thursday injury report ahead of Saturday's NFC Wild Card meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

And for their biggest game of the year, the Seahawks are arguably their healthiest.

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) - QUESTIONABLE

CB Xavier Crawford (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DE Shelby Harris (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

G Phil Haynes (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

After Dallas, Harris, Haynes, Crawford and even running back Kenneth Walker III all sat out on Wednesday, the injury report has dwindled down to just four names ahead of Saturday.

The Seahawks are currently 10-point underdogs, which isn't too surprising for a team that has scored just one offensive touchdown and 20 total points against San Francisco this season.

"We are?" Carroll asked the media. "We're underdogs?"

"So it seems," the reporter responded, to which Carroll nodded his head and drew back his lips.

"I have no idea what those numbers are, what those points are, I don't care about that," Carroll said. "That doesn't play a factor in this."

Without a care in the world and not many injuries to worry about, the Seahawks head into Levi's Stadium looking for a massive upset on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT.



