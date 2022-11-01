Seahawks to Trade CB Sidney Jones - Or Cut Him?

The NFL Trade Deadline is here, and at no time before in this season - with coach Pete Carroll declaring, basically, that "the good times are back'' in Seattle - has it been more clear that the Seahawks have a reason to "go for it.''

But in addition to whatever additions are possible, Seattle may have an overload at cornerback Sidney Jones, making him the most likely player to find himself in a Seahawks headline today.

Seattle has developed a new core of corners made up of Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson, and Coby Bryant, and Jones - a 2021 starter here in Seattle - has fallen behind in the depth chart behind the young trio. Woolen, in fact, has been particularly impressive, recently being voted the NFC defensive player of the week as he piles up interceptions in his last four games.

Another wrinkle with Jones: The suggestion he might get cut.

We would suggest that Jones might be dangled not just for a pick (the conventional idea) but rather, given the fact that Seattle's winning record allows us to think about beefing up the roster for a playoff run, for a player who can help at another spot.

Do the Dallas Cowboys or the Los Angeles Chargers or the New Orleans Saints have such an expendable player?

There is a better way to "asset-manage'' things, though ... and we're about to find out if "good-times'' Seattle can find it.

