Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Injured vs. Jets; Will He Return?

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has picked up a new injury after a one-game absence.

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping the New York Jets at bay in a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday.

But the Seahawks may have to continue on without veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, as the team announced he's questionable to return with a leg injury.

Lockett entered Week 17 with a questionable tag after recovering from a finger injury that required surgery and forced him to miss Week 16. It's unclear when Lockett picked up this newest injury, but it brings with it more concern since it's a lower-body ailment.

Before exiting, Lockett had two catches for 15 yards on day where Seattle's receivers have been overshadowed by a dominant rushing performance from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and a pair of touchdowns from tight ends.

Headed into Sunday, Lockett had 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

For a veteran like Lockett, getting back into the swing of things after a one-week absence projected to be a breeze. After all, he's shown he's still an elite receiver in his first full season with quarterback Geno Smith this year.

“He does not need to necessarily practice," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "If anybody could go through the gameplan, walkthroughs, and stuff, because he won’t miss any of that, he can run around."

But despite having an impressive return from the surgery, the Seahawks could be without Lockett yet again.

Seattle currently leads 20-6 in the third quarter.

