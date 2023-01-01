Seahawks Ride Kenneth Walker III, TEs to Halftime Lead vs. Jets

The Seattle Seahawks jumped out in front after a steady first half against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The NFL playoffs have yet to officially begin, but it might as well have for Sunday's must-win meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets at Lumen Field.

But the pressure clearly wasn't going to stop the Seahawks from coming out strong to keep playoffs hopes alive, as they led the Jets 17-6 headed into halftime.

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III - who finished the first half with 12 carries for 95 yards - took the first play of the game 60 yards before being tripped up. But Seattle made sure to take advantage of the early trip to the red zone, as Geno Smith found tight end Colby Parkinson for a leaping 12-yard touchdown grab.

This one of the first-half highlights for a Seattle passing game that saw receiver DK Metcalf fail to record a catch on two targets.

Jets quarterback Mike White has given New York a much-needed spark this season, but this spark went to the Seahawks instead on the ensuing drive. He launched a deep ball into double coverage, but Seattle safety Quandre Diggs jumped in for the interception.



The takeaway led to more points, as Seattle used a 29-yard grab from tight end Noah Fant to get into field-goal range for Jason Myers, who hit a chip-shot 25-yarder to take a 10-0 lead.

The Jets responded with three points of their own, but the Seahawks had more of the tight end tricks that Parkinson had eluded to earlier in the week.

A drive highlighted by a 41-yard catch-and-run from running back DeeJay Dallas off a nifty shovel pass from Smith ended with a seven-yard touchdown grab from tight end Tyler Mabry, who was just elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. On his first-career catch, he gave the Seahawks a 17-3 lead.

The Jets used a 24-yard catch from receiver Braxton Berrios and a 13-yard grab from running back Zonovan Knight to get into the red zone, but the pass-rush got home to White on 3rd and 16 to hold New York to just three points after a 44-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Seattle's defense had done its job, but it was time for New York's elite D to do the same after a slow start. The Jets got home for two sacks of Smith on the next drive to force a quick three-and-out.

But despite getting solid field position near midfield, Jets standout rookie receiver Garrett Wilson dropped a would-be fourth-down conversion after beating Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen on a short route.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson pinned the Jets down at their own one-yard line right before the half to essentially end what was a successful first two quarters for Seattle despite a last-minute attempt by New York to get into field-goal range.

The Jets will receive the second-half kickoff.

