Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive With TD vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett came up with a huge touchdown in a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks entered the second half of Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams needing a major spark on offensive after managing just six points in the first.

But with the playoffs on the line, who better to go to than receiver Tyler Lockett?

Trailing 13-6 nearing the midway point of the third quarter, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith unloaded a deep shot to Lockett, who reeled in the 36-yard touchdown on a perfectly-placed pass.

After the scoring grab, Lockett had totaled three catches for 37 yards to lead the team at that point in the game.

Lockett had entered Week 17 with a questionable tag after recovering from a finger injury that required surgery and forced him to miss Week 16. He then picked up a lower-body injury in the win over the New York Jets last week.

Getting back into a rhythm clearly isn't difficult to Lockett, evident by his latest touchdown.

The Rams responded with a field goal to take a 16-13 lead before Smith tossed another interception to LA cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Still, without Lockett's touchdown, the Seahawks could've found themselves in a deeper hole as the fourth quarter begins.

