Seahawks Into Playoffs as Lions Top Packers; Will Play 49ers in Wild Card

The Seattle Seahawks got what they needed from the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and will now advance to the NFC Wild Card to face the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks have secured the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

They will play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Seahawks needed a win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. And though it wasn't easy, they got it in thrilling fashion, as Seattle kicker Jason Myers nailed a 32-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 19-16 overtime win.

All eyes then went to the Detroit-Green Bay matchup. With Seattle's win, the Lions were eliminated, but still came out and went blow-for-blow with their division rival Packers.

The Lions put together a 13-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with running back Jamaal Williams walking his way into the end zone for a one-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 5:55 remaining.

Trailing 20-16, the Packers got the ball back with plenty of time to answer. But on the sixth play of the drive, Rodgers floated an under-thrown ball down the right sideline for rookie receiver Christian Watson, who out-ran a pass that was intercepted by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

With Detroit now back in possession, the offense pulled out all the stops. The Lions ran a risky hook-and-ladder play that saw receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown take the short catch and pitch it to running back D'Andre Swift in stride, who picked up 14 yards on 2nd and 17.

And on the ensuing 4th and 1, Lions quarterback Jared Goff found receiver DJ Chark on a nine-yard pass for a game-clinching first down.

The Seahawks lost both meetings with the 49ers this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.