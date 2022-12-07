Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is the team's nomination for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

The prestigious award is given annually to the player who has a positive impact on their community while continuing to be a success on the field. All 32 teams have one nominee for the award.

Lockett was Seattle's nominee last season, which came a year after former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the honor in 2020.

"Just being able to understand going through that process, seeing all the Man of the Year nominees, seeing the things we did in the community," Lockett said, per Seahawks.com. "You don't want to feel like you're doing it for an award, but it's cool that this is the award that says thank you for all the things that you're doing."

Lockett has once again been a bright spot for the Seahawks this season. He's 12th in the league in receiving yards (836), 13th in catches (66) and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (seven).

It's his stellar play along with the off-the-field community impact that has put him in line to win one the NFL's greatest honors.

"Eventually in life, you realize that you can make a difference, whether it's money, whether it's time, whether it's just words of encouragement or listening, you never really know what people need in order to make it through the day." Lockett said.

The winner of the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL's award show on Thursday, Feb. 9.

