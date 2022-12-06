Seahawks Taking 'Wait & See' Approach Amid RB Injuries, Says Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a thrilling win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams but strangely saw the injury bug hit its running back room with force.

Talented rookie running back Kenneth Walker III exited in the first half with an ankle strain that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted was "unusual." His status for Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers is still up in the air since he hasn't yet been ruled out.

In Walker's place, DeeJay Dallas took over the backfield but picked up his own ankle injury during the game while finishing with 10 carries for 37 yards. Seattle was already without running back Travis Homer as well, who was absent Sunday with an illness but has been dealing with a knee sprain on top of that.

The Seahawks are dealing with some unprecedented injury issues at one position all at once. Carroll seems baffled as well, as he was unable to provide much of an update Monday when asked about the position heading into Sunday's critical NFC battle at home with the Panthers.



“Yeah, that’s a really good question. I can’t give you much right now to go on, we will wait on that," Carroll said. "There are going to be some questions about how the guys make it back, so we will have to wait and see how it goes. Right now, I can’t tell you.”

The Seahawks made a notable move on Tuesday by signing former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. But should Walker III, Dallas and Homer all miss Sunday's game, Seattle is likely to go with running back Tony Jones Jr. again, as he received seven carries for 14 yards and two catches for 18 yards in after suddenly being thrust into action.

“We have a couple of guys that are on the practice squad that are available to us, so we will figure it out with what we have at this point," Carroll said.

Carroll and company will have to find answers quickly if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Panthers team that is still fighting for contention in the NFC South. The two teams will kick off on Sunday from Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. PT.

