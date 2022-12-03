Ryan Neal Among 3 Seahawks Listed Questionable to Face Rams in Week 13

After exiting last weekend's overtime loss to the Raiders with shoulder and elbow injuries, despite being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, Seahawks safety Ryan Neal looks poised to play against the Rams in Week 13.

Speaking with reporters following Friday's session, coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on Neal, who was a full participant in the final two practices of the week after sitting out Tuesday. Not having any setbacks or showing any ill effects from the injuries, he has a great chance to be active and suiting up at SoFi Stadium.

“He did well, he practiced and did a nice job today," Carroll said of Neal. "He’s looking very promising for the game.”

Away from Neal, Seattle listed running back Travis Homer and safety Josh Jones as questionable due to illness. Carroll indicated a flu-like bug has permeated through the locker room this week and while 11 players wound up sitting out Thursday's practice because of the sickness, he didn't anticipate any of them would miss Sunday's game as a result.

"It’s a 48-hour deal," Carroll explained. "It’s hit people differently with fevers and all of the kind of regular flu stuff, but for some guys, it hit differently with head cold type stuff. We are as well schooled about trying to take care of people as we can be, so we have done a good job of keeping it down. The positive thing about it is that it is going to last a couple of days, so we know the guys will bounce right back out of it.”

If Jones isn't able to play after missing two practices this week, Carroll downplayed the chance of newly-acquired safety Johnathan Abram being active to replace him after joining the team earlier this week. Instead, undrafted rookie Joey Blount and Teez Tabor would likely be next in line behind Neal and Quandre Diggs if needed.

In the case of Homer, his situation may be a bit more complicated, as the Seahawks also included a knee injury on his questionable designation and he missed the first two practices of the week before being limited on Friday. If he isn't able to go, Tony Jones Jr. returned from his own bout with the flu as a full participant on Friday and would be active as the third back behind Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas.

Otherwise, Seattle should be far healthier than their opponent in Los Angeles, as coach Sean McVay's squad has been ravaged by injuries this season. Already without receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford were ruled out earlier in the week with a high ankle sprain and concussion respectively. Starting outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) also won't be available, leaving the team even more depleted up front.

