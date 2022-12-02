Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.



But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines.



“It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good.”

Of course, Wagner spent 10 years with the Seahawks before being released by the team in March. The move by the franchise was one that Wagner admitted hurt him, but he seems to have moved. However, it's hard to believe he has no feelings whatsoever about Sunday's meeting.



“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week.

With the addition of Wagner, LA was thought to have added a critical piece toward repeat Super Bowl runs. Instead, the Rams are heading toward an offseason that could see their potential top-five pick land right in the lap of the Detroit Lions after the Matthew Stafford trade.



But regardless of how disappointing the season has been, Wagner is keeping a veteran approach.



“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

If the Rams were still in the playoff hunt, then maybe Wagner's answers about facing the Seahawks would be different. The emotions headed into what would be a pivotal divisional matchup would be too high to ignore if both teams entered with winning records.



Instead, the Seahawks have everything to play for while the Rams will just look to avoid further embarrassment amid a five-game losing streak.



But at least Wagner will have a chance at some unspoken bragging rights mixed in with a little bit of sweet revenge.



The Rams and Seahawks kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.

