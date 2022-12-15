Seahawks vs. 49ers Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks host the division-rival San Francisco 49ers under the lights in prime time on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks host division-rival San Francisco on Thursday Night Football as will attempt to stave off a division-clinching win by the 49ers.

Back in 2019, Kyle Shanahan won his first NFC West title as San Francisco's head coach. He accomplished that feat by virtue of a win at Lumen Field in Seattle in the last game of the season.

Fast forward to 2022, and the 49ers once again have a chance to clinch the division with a win at Lumen Field.

San Francisco currently boasts a six-game winning streak - the longest active such streak in the NFL - and has won each of its last four games by double digits.

The 49ers are on their third starting quarterback of the season in Brock Purdy, labeled as this year's NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," as the last player selected. In his first NFL start last week, Purdy was instrumental in the 35-7 dismantling of Tampa Bay.



via ESPN

The dream season that Seattle enjoyed early in the year has leveled out, as just about a month ago, the Seahawks still enjoyed a realistic shot at an NFC West title.

But as losers of four of their last five games, and things seemingly falling apart on both offense and defense, Seattle is searching for answers. The struggles began with the run game on both sides of the ball.

The Seahawks have been unable to run the ball effectively and have been inadequate in stopping the run on defense.

“These guys happen to be in first place in the division and they’re playing great. If you’re going to have a good year, you have to win games like this,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “You have to win them. You have to find your way through the great challenges.”

WHAT: 9-4 San Francisco 49ers at 7-6 Seattle Seahawks

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (68,740)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (+100), Seattle Seahawks +3.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: 49ers -188, Seahawks +155

