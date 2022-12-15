49ers Rookie Sensation Brock Purdy Status In Question vs. Seahawks

Earlier this month, Purdy became the 49ers third starting quarterback, follow injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

While the San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a final decision on the status of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for Thursday Night’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, he is listed as questionable with an oblique/rib injury.

Having left last Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,in the second half. Purdy had another limited practice Wednesday, the third consecutive day he’s had that practice designation this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury. However, he also noted that the pain still being felt by the 22-year-old could impact his throwing and mobility. If Purdy is not cleared prior to kickoff, the 49ers will turn to journeyman Josh Johnson, who relieved Purdy in Week 14.

Following injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy became the Niners third starting quarterback this season. As such, he has hit the national stage with an auspicious bright light. The Iowa State product was selected by the Niners with the final pick (262nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him that year's Mr. Irrelevant.

However, his performance on the field has been anything but irrelevant.

During the month of December, Purdy has completed 41 of 58 passes (70.7 percent) for 395 yards with fourth touchdowns to only one interception. Purdy has a QB rating of 105.2 in San Francisco’s victories over the Miami Dolphins (Week 13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 14) respectively.

The 49ers ruled out Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and cornerback Samuel Womack (concussion) for Thursday night’s matchup with the Seahawks. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are questionable to play.

Conversely, running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), cornerback Tre Brown (illness) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) headline the ‘questionables’ for Seattle. At 7-6, the Seahawks are in need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They should, however, receive a bit of a boost from the return of running back Ken Walker III.

Kickoff between the Niners and Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, 5:20 p.m. PT in Seattle.

