Seahawks vs. Falcons: Live Game Updates

The Seattle Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of this NFL season, as both teams hope to start a winning streak early in the season.

The Falcons would simply like a win, as they enter the contest 0-2 with losses against the Saints and Rams, while the Seahawks hope for their second win of the season after an emotional home win against former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos to start the season and a road loss last week against the 49ers.

Quarterback Geno Smith also hopes to get his offense back on track. The Seahawks are tied for the second fewest passing plays of 20 yards or more through the first two weeks with just three.

Last week against San Francisco, Seattle averaged just 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said he wants to be less conservative with Smith, “We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go. We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

Can the home crowd make the difference as it appeared to do in Week 1? It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook