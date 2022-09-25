Seahawks Short-Handed in Secondary vs. Falcons

When the Seahawks hit the field against the Falcons on Sunday, they will be doing so with razor-thin depth in the secondary.

One of three cornerbacks who won't suit up today at Lumen Field, Seattle surprisingly deactivated veteran Sidney Jones, who was not on the injury report this week and did not receive an injury designation on Friday. While he wasn't expected to start, his absence as a healthy scratch creates a substantial problem if Tariq Woolen or Mike Jackson gets banged up during the game.

Along with Jones being held out, Artie Burns will miss his third consecutive contest as he works his way back from a groin strain. Additionally, slot cornerback Justin Coleman will be out for a second straight week recovering from a calf injury, further depleting depth at the position.

With Jones, Burns, or Coleman available, the Seahawks promoted Xavier Crawford from the practice squad for a second straight week. Rookie Coby Bryant should step in as the starting nickel back in Coleman's place, while Isaiah Dunn and Crawford would likely be penciled in as the lone backups for Woolen and Jackson on the outside.

Seattle will also be without undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount, who missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. Ryan Neal and Teez Tabor will serve as reserve safeties behind starters Quandre Diggs, who will play despite having a questionable designation with a knee injury, and Josh Jones.

Wrapping up the Seahawks' Week 3 inactives, defensive tackle Shelby Harris isn't with the team due to a personal matter and likely wouldn't have played anyway due to a glute injury. Guard Jake Curhan and receiver Dareke Young will not play as healthy scratches for a second straight game.