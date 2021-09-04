Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Best Offensive Lineman in 2021?

With a Week 1 matchup at Indianapolis quickly approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to be Seattle's most impactful offensive lineman during the 2021 season.

Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and breakout player. In part four of the series, who will garner offensive lineman of the year honors during the upcoming campaign? Who will have the most significant impact in the trenches protecting Russell Wilson and creating running lanes on the ground?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss and debate which lineman they think will be the most valuable for the Seahawks in 2021.

