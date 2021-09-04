September 4, 2021
Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Comeback Player of the Year in 2021?

With a Week 1 matchup at Indianapolis quickly approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to be Seattle's comeback player of the year during the 2021 season.
Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and top offensive lineman. In part three of the series, which player will bounce back as Seattle's comeback player of the year during the upcoming campaign? Which player rebounding from injury will make the greatest impact for the team?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss their favorite to earn comeback player of the year honors.

Most Valuable Player

Defensive Player of the Year

