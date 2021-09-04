September 4, 2021
Prediction: Who Will Be Seahawks Defensive Player of the Year in 2021?

With a Week 1 matchup at Indianapolis quickly approaching, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez discuss who they expect to be Seattle's defensive player of the year during the 2021 season.
Set to begin defending their NFC West division crown, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 regular season next weekend against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To celebrate the arrival of a new season, Seahawk Maven reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez assembled their annual predictions for eight different awards, including most valuable player and comeback player. In part two of the series, which player will emerge as Seattle's defensive player of the year during the upcoming campaign? Will an old standby once again be the favorite or will a new contender rise to the surface?

Watch the video above as Smith and Gonzalez discuss their favorite to earn DPOY honors.

Previous Seahawk Maven Award Predictions

Most Valuable Player

