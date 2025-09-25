NFL experts share picks for Seahawks-Cardinals Thursday night matchup
The Seattle Seahawks are headed into a massive prime-time game against the Arizona Cardinals in their first divisional game of the 2025 season. After the line initially opened in the Cards' favor, it has since shifted and now Seattle is considered a slight road favorite for Thursday Night Football.
Here's a review of who the experts are picking for tonight's game.
B/R: Seahawks
Five out of seven experts at Bleacher Report are picking Seattle to win.
"Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks outscored the Pittsburgh Steelers and Saints 75-30 over the last two weeks. Running back Zach Charbonnet, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love could return for the Seahawks in this matchup. Take Seattle for the win."
CBS Sports: Cardinals
Long-time Seahawks nemesis Pete Prisco at CBS is sticking to the brand and taking Arizona.
"The Seahawks have won two straight, while the Cardinals are coming off a tough loss to the 49ers. I think Arizona will get back on track here in a low-scoring game that will be dominated by the defenses."
ESPN: Seahawks
Over at ESPN, seven out of 10 experts are picking the Seahawks.
MMQB: Seahawks
Albert Breer and hs crew at the Monday Morning Quarterback are heavily leaning towards Seattle, with six out of their seven picks going that direction.
LA Times: Seahawks
Over at the LA Times, Sam Farmer is predicting a Seattle win by a score of 24-17.
"Arizona’s offense is too limited without James Conner, relying mostly on tight end Trey McBride in the passing game. Seattle’s offense is starting to click, and the Seahawks’ ability to throw downfield should give them the edge on the road."
The Athletic: Cardinals
Vic Tafur at the Athletic is going against the crowd and taking Arizona.
"We were on the Seahawks early, and they are ahead of schedule and could easily be 3-0. I don’t like this spot, though, as Seattle is coming off routing the New Orleans Saints, while the host Arizona Cardinals could rally around the loss of James Connor and should throw to Trey McBride 15 times."
Yahoo Sports: Seahawks
At Yahoo Sports, Frank Schwab is taking Seattle.
"The Seahawks went from a small underdog to start the week to a small favorite, and I agree with that move. It's way too early for any stats to normalize, but the fact that the Seahawks are No. 1 in the NFLin DVOA speaks to how good they have looked, especially on defense. The Cardinals beat the Saints and Panthers, but were out-gained by both of those teams who are a combined 1-5."
Our pick
These two teams have never played a normal game against each other - and it would be foolish to predict any kind of decisive victory either way. However, the Seahawks have managed to win seven straight against this team and have looked significantly more impresive so far this season. Don't expect it to be pretty, but Seatte should come out on top in a one-point game. Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16.