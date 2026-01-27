What Mike Macdonald Said After Seahawks Won NFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is celebrating after the team clinched a berth in the Super Bowl following a 31-27 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship.

For Macdonald, who is just a second-year head coach, it's the biggest achievement of his career so far. He spoke about his emotions following the game.

"I don't really know what to say. I'm incredibly proud of our team. I'm happy for the 12s, for our city. What an atmosphere. Just to be able to take it in after and understand what our team has been able to do up to this point and how they've done it, we're just blessed. Just really blessed that we got a heck of a group and a great organization and owner and the best fans," Macdonald said.

"So it's humbling, too, and just pretty awesome. I don't know. I'm kind of speechless. Just really proud of our guys. It was a team win. We didn't play our best game on defense, but we made enough plays to win. Got to give them a lot of credit. They had a great game plan; did some things we weren't ready for. We had to adjust again. Par for the courses for their offense. It's a team win.

"Special teams had to pick it up. The drive at the end on offense was just tremendous. I thought Klint (Kubiak) called a great play and then you can't talk about the game without talking about our quarterback. He just shut a lot of people up tonight, so really happy for him."

Macdonald Elated After Win vs. Rams

The Seahawks had all of their stars step up in the win in all phases of the game. Quarterback Sam Darnold had arguably one of the best games of his career, while wide receiver Jackson Smith and Jigba were making unreal catches, both on the field and in the end zone. Running back Kenneth Walker III had over 100 yards, and Devon Witherspoon made some clutch plays and tackles throughout the game.

The Seahawks have always had a good amount of talent, but when Pete Carroll was the head coach, the potential was not always met. It appears Macdonald has found a way to get the best out of his players and put them in positions to succeed during the game. That is why he has been able to turn this ship around as quickly as he has.

It won't be easy for the Seahawks to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in less than two weeks' time, but if Macdonald prepares like he did for the NFC Championship for the Super Bowl, Seattle should have a very good chance of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

