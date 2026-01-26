Mike Macdonald sends powerful message to Seahawks fans on the way to Super Bowl LX

In just two seasons, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald took a 9-8, middling team to 14 regular season wins and a Super Bowl berth.

Macdonald, during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy following their 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams, delivered a message that immediately singled out the fans' impact.

“I’m speechless,” Macdonald said during the trophy ceremony. “I’ll tell you what, this is the power of 12 as one, man. This is a heck of a job. When you do it together, this is what you can do. How about the 12s?”

Lumen Field erupted. Life had been injected back into the Seahawks' home stadium, 11 years after the Seahawks last won a conference title on their home field against the Green Bay Packers — its second in two years at the time.

The drought was over. The Seahawks were headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Mike Macdonald led the @Seahawks to the Super Bowl in his second season in Seattle! pic.twitter.com/tGUutCE1VL — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

When asked about being preseason underdogs to the 49ers and Rams, both of whom the Seahawks beat on their way to a Super Bowl LX berth, Macdonald had another stern message.

“We did not care,” Macdonald said, with a long pause after. “It’s about us. It’s always been about us and what we do, and now we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Macdonald finally got to the podium to speak to reporters after the win, and the emotion in his face was evident. The connection of the team and to its city was clear.

“I’m happy for our team. I’m happy for the 12s, happy for our city,” Macdonald told reporters. “What an atmosphere. To be able to take it in after and understand what our team’s been able to do up to this point, and how they’ve done it, we’re just blessed. Really blessed that we’ve got a heck of a group and a great organization and a great owner and the best fans. So it’s humbling, too, and it’s just pretty awesome. I don’t know, I’m kind of speechless.”

The Seahawks now have a chance to bring the first Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle since 2014. As good as Pete Carroll was in his 14 seasons with the Seahawks, the change in the franchise is obvious under Macdonald. The culture has shifted, and Seattle has its first chance at a Super Bowl title since 2015.

Macdonald giving credit to the fans should only get the Seahawks faithful more ready for Feb. 8 against the New England Patriots — the same team they lost their last opportunity to.

