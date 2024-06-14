Contract Details For Seattle Seahawks QB P.J. Walker Revealed
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback situation going into mandatory minicamp was both solid and relatively weak. They had starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell ready on the roster, which is perfect for the regular season. It isn't great for the offseason or training camp, however.
You need multiple arms to run all of the drills the coaching staff will want to do during training camp and it's a major problem in the preseason when starters play few snaps, if any. Having only two quarterbacks will put too much stress and pressure on their throwing arms and can be a detriment for the season.
The Seahawks remedied that problem right before the start of minicamp by signing P.J. Walker to a one-year deal. They got a good look at him when the Cleveland Browns came to Seattle in 2023. He has been around the league quite a bit after having a fantastic 2020 season in the XFL.
The details on Walker's contract were revealed on Thursday afternoon and it is favorable for both sides with Walker getting more than the minimum and the Seahawks don't have to pay more than that on the salary cap.
Walker gets $20k right away just for coming to Seattle and he gets a slight bump up from the minimum with the veteran salary benefit. Both sides win here and Walker could make the team out of training camp with how third quarterbacks can be active on gamedays.
At the very least, Walker will be a veteran camp arm for the Seahawks and with new rules implemented last year allowing teams to carry a third quarterback without counting against the 46-man limit, he could be a strong insurance policy to retain either on the active roster or practice squad once the season arrives.