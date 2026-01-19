Rams vs. Seahawks Opening Odds for NFC Championship Game (Seahawks Favored in NFC West Rubber Match)

For the majority of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks were looked at as not only the two best teams in the NFC, but arguably the two best teams in the entire league.

Now, they'll face each other for a third time with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

The Rams won the first meeting between them in Week 11, winning by a score of 21-19. The Seahawks got their revenge in Week 16, winning in overtime on a two-point conversion by a score of 38-37. With just a combined total of three points separating these two teams in the regular season, Sunday night's rubber match promises fireworks.

Let's take a look at the opening odds.

Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Rams +2.5 (-102)

Seahawks -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Rams +134

Seahawks -158

Total

OVER 47.5 (-105)

UNDER 47.5 (-115)

The Seahawks are set as 2.5-point home favorites in the NFC Championship, and -158 on the moneyline, which translates to an implied probability of 61.24% of advancing to Super Bowl 60.

The Seahawks enter this game having won eight-straight games. Their most recent loss was to the Rams back in Week 11. Meanwhile, the Rams stumbled into the postseason, going 3-3 in their final six regular-season games with losses to the likes of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. They won their two postseason games, but beat both the Panthers and the Bears by just three points, failing to cover the spread in both of them.

The Rams may not have as much momentum as the Seahawks coming into this game, but they have more experience. The duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford already has a Super Bowl ring on their finger, and now what it takes to win football's biggest games. Is that enough to get past the Seahawks? Stay tuned to find out.

When it comes to the latest Super Bowl odds, Seattle and Los Angeles are the top two teams, with the Seahawks set as the favorite.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +145

Los Angeles Rams: +220

New England Patriots: +260

Denver Broncos: +1100

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!