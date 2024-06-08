All Seahawks

What Does PJ Walker Add to Seattle Seahawks QB Room?

Needing an extra arm for training camp, the Seahawks could have done much worse adding quarterback depth than a proven backup in PJ Walker.

Corbin K. Smith, Nick Lee

Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) passes the ball while chased by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

After having only two quarterbacks on the roster for the entirety of OTAs, the Seattle Seahawks added a much-needed third arm to the room by reportedly striking a deal with PJ Walker, who agreed to terms with the team pending a physical.

With four NFL seasons under his belt, Walker likely isn't a threat to Sam Howell for Seattle's backup job behind Geno Smith. However, he has nine prior starts on his resume and offers a bit of dual threat capabilities under center, making him a quality third option as insurance in case one of the two quarterbacks ahead of him gets banged up at some point.

Formerly starring in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks, Walker began his NFL journey as a kick returner for the Colts before eventually returning to the league with the Panthers in 2020. The former Temple star holds nearly all of the school's major passing records and after being cut several times early in his career, he's a prime example of what perseverance and grit can earn you in the NFL.

On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss why Walker should be a great fit as a third quarterback for the Seahawks and examine where he may fit into the team's plans in 2024, including revisiting the recently added emergency third quarterback rule for game day rosters.

Smith and Lee continue their 90-man countdown with a trio of undrafted rookies, including tackle machine Easton Gibbs at linebacker, and play "What's More Likely?" with a bevy of Seahawks and NFL-related topics.

