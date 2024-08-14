Ex-Seattle Seahawks Center Nick Harris in 'Comfortable' Place After Trade
Nick Harris' time with the Seattle Seahawks was brief, and considering how everything played out, the separation may be for the best.
Seattle signed Harris in March with the idea of him contending with Olu Oluwatimi for the starting center job, but the team went in a different direction and signed Connor Williams last week.
Then came the Cleveland Browns, the same team that drafted Harris in 2020 and the one he left earlier this offseason. The Browns saw second-year lineman Luke Wypler leave their preseason opener on Saturday with a broken ankle, and a day later, they struck a deal to bring Harris back to Ohio.
For Harris, returning to Cleveland was a welcome conclusion to a whirlwind of a week.
"I'm glad to have a job," Harris said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "I have an opportunity to come back and just compete in a place I'm comfortable in, and it feels good to see all my teammates again and see everybody around the building. So I can't complain at all."
Currently, Harris is Cleveland's backup center behind Ethan Pocic, but the team has used him as an extra lineman and even a fullback at times, allowing him to get a good amount of playing time.
Harris was once on track to become Cleveland's starting center, but a severe knee injury in the 2022 preseason derailed him. As such, he understand's Wypler's situation all too well.
"I mean, it's definitely rough," Harris said. "As soon as I saw it, I let him know if there's anything I can help you with, if there's somebody you want to talk to about it, just let me know because like you said, I know how that feels. It's a tough situation to be in, so I hate to see that. It sucks to see because I know he was working hard and doing what he needed to do out here."
It was probably for the best that Harris and the Seahawks went their separate ways. Not due to any malice between them, but simply for both sides to get a better opportunity.