New Seattle Seahawks Center Connor Williams at '95 Percent' As He Arrives in Camp
The Seattle Seahawks got some much-needed help along the interior offensive line when they signed free agent center Connor Williams. After signing the one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Williams has arrived at the VMAC for Seahawks camp.
There is hope Williams can be a plug-and-play starting center that will boost the overall quality of the offensive line in Seattle. Per Pro Football Focus, Williams ranked second among all centers last season in overall grade. His run blocking grade last season was a sparkling 90.5, the highest among all centers.
There is a real chance Seattle found its cornerstone piece at center if he can bounce back from a devastating knee injury late last season. His market in free agency was suppressed due to concern over the injury. However, he arrived in Renton feeling good.
"I feel great," Williams told the media on Monday during his press conference following his arrival in camp. "I'm probably about 95 percent. I'm getting there, strengths are getting there, pretty symmetrical, honestly. And I think we're just devising a plan to slowly work back in and slowly get me on the field."
Obviously, it's unrealistic to expect Williams to jump right in off the plane and be a dominant force from day one, given his torn ACL in December. It will be a slow build-up. He wouldn't commit to being ready to play Seattle's preseason finale against the Browns on August 24.
Still, there are more than three weeks remaining until the Seahawks kick off the regular season against the Broncos on Sept. 8. Williams has time to get his sea legs back and get used to the new system under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff.
The fact he says he's feeling 95 percent just eighth months after tearing his ACL is a great sign. We have seen players need nearly a full 12 months to get back from those types of injuries. Still, Williams needs to get back into game shape and feel 100 percent, not just 95.
The Seahawks found their starting center for 2024 and perhaps beyond. This offensive line is a major key to the success of the Seahawks this season. If he continues his trend of being a top five center in football like he did pre-ACL injury, this could be one of the biggest bargains the Seahawks have scored in years.