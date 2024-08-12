‘We’re On Our Way’: Seattle Seahawks HC Not Yet Satisfied After Preseason Opener
The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their preseason on the right foot, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 on Saturday thanks to a dominant defensive performance.
While a great start to their 2024 campaign, it was just that: a start. The real test comes in how the Seahawks carry their newfound momentum going forward.
"I’m just proud of the mentality and the focus that we had taking the game on," head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game. "It felt like the guys played really hard, it felt like they were focused. It's the first game, so it's the first time doing all the operational stuff for real. I thought our operation was clean for the most part. I got a bunch of notes written down as the game unfolded on things that we're going to want to chase and debrief on.
"Overall, I'd say that it's a foundational first game. This is something we want to build on. There'll be plenty of details on tape that we're going to dive into and I can't wait to watch the tape and see how the guys did.”
One preseason game obviously isn't enough to project an entire season, and even if it was, there'd still be some things to clean up. For instance, the run defense would benefit from allowing less than 4.3 yards per carry, though that is a better mark than last season.
As far as a first impression goes, though, it's hard to ask for much more than what the Seahawks showed on Saturday. If they can keep building on that performance, then they should be set up for success this season.
“We want to be rock solid, together and connected," Macdonald said. "We want everybody to be pushing in the same direction and we're not there yet, but that's the vision and the guys know it. We're on our way. The faster we can push together, the further we’ll go. That’s step one.”