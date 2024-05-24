'Great Feel For Game': Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Trending Towards Superstardom
RENTON, Wash. - Normally a man of few words, with communication being a critical aspect of the job from on-field communication to press conferences, first-time head coach Mike Macdonald has had to open up a bit more as he begins his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.
Still feeling things out with OTAs kicking off this week at the VMAC, Macdonald acknowledged developing a rapport with his new players remains a work in progress and there isn't a magic wand to instantly create a "mutual understanding of what kind of football team we want to be." But before he could wrap up his response following Wednesday's practice, a boisterous Devon Witherspoon decided to chime in while grabbing a Gatorade on his way into the facility.
"Let 'em know coach, let 'em know!" Witherspoon enthusiastically shouted.
Along with drawing laughs from reporters, Macdonald couldn't help but crack a big smile and said "See, 'Spoon knows!" before quickly shifting back into his serious, all-business demeanor and fielding the next question.
Known for his reserved, soft-spoken style, Macdonald won't be mistaken with his predecessor Pete Carroll, whose infectious energy and rah-rah personality seemingly permeated throughout the entire Pacific Northwest anytime Seattle hit the field. But if there's one commonality between the two coaches, it's their affinity for Witherspoon, which shouldn't come as a shocker considering the immense impact he already has had in his brief time with the franchise.
Coming to the Pacific Northwest carrying lofty expectations as the fifth overall pick, Witherspoon managed to live up to the hype and then some. After missing the season opener recovering from a hamstring injury, he posted a historic stat line while seeing snaps both as an outside cornerback and slot defender, becoming just the seventh player and only rookie since 1999 to record at least 14 pass breakups, three sacks, and eight tackles for loss in the same season.
From an advanced metrics perspective, whether in man or zone coverage, Witherspoon held his own shutting down opposing receivers. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed only seven catches on 15 targets in man coverage with three pass breakups and no touchdowns while finishing eighth in forced incompletions. Equally dominant in zone, ranking in the top 15 in receiving yards allowed and pass breakups while also finishing in the top 10 in forced incompletions.
Despite playing on one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, the Seahawks would have been significantly worse without Witherspoon, who finished in top 10 among cornerbacks in run stops, run stop percentage, and solo tackles while adding five tackles for loss versus the run.
Even more impressively, Witherspoon's off the charts efficiency as a blitzer created major problems for opponents all season long and his contributions went beyond bringing down the quarterback in the pocket. On 30 pass rushing snaps, he generated 10 pressures to go with a trio of sacks and also swatted three passes, earning a fantastic 22.4 pass rush productivity rating from Pro Football Focus while posting a 33.3 percent pressure rate.
Considering his outstanding numbers as a rookie and how his well-rounded skill set, physicality, and positional flexibility should perfectly fit Macdonald's scheme, it's no wonder the young coach seems to be grinning ear to ear every time he watches or talks about the ascending superstar.
"I mean, where do I start?" Macdonald said when asked about what he likes about Witherspoon's game, specifically referencing his talents in the slot. "Great feel for the game. I mean, just picks things up really quick, but just understands ball and plays at a really, really fast speed. At nickel there is a lot of action in there, and so when guys have that type of skillset you can get them right around the action as much as possible. He'll do all the things: He'll blitz, man, zone, play deep in the field, so it's a fun position to play."
Just 23 years old, Witherspoon has wasted little time giving a taste of what he may be able to accomplish playing for Macdonald. In Wednesday's practice, while primarily playing in the slot with cornerbacks Tre Brown and Riq Woolen on the boundary, he made a pair of impressive pass breakups, including showcasing elite closing speed to undercut an out route by teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba along the sideline to create an incompletion.
Playing with Witherspoon for the first time after signing with the Seahawks in free agency, veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins has been wowed by what he's seen from his new teammate thus far at OTAs, specifically citing his elite ball-hawking traits.
“He's a really talented young player for him to not be the biggest guy. He plays with a lot of heart out there, you can see it even from here. I was just thinking about this today actually, but his breaking on the ball is just elite. It's some of the best I've probably ever seen. I was literally just thinking about it today. I saw him break up two passes and the receiver had a step or two on him and closing speed is crazy. He just gets right to the ball, undercuts the ball. He's going to make a lot of plays as he has been doing coming off of last season.”
Without tackling or contact being allowed during offseason practices, Witherspoon will have to wait a while before he can dish out the bone-jarring hits he has earned a reputation for dating back to his illustrious college career at Illinois. But he could still be seen rocketing off the edge as a blitzer a few times on Wednesday, something fans should be expecting to see plenty of given Macdonald's history of sending defensive backs as blitzers.
Last season, for example, Macdonald featured safety Kyle Hamilton as one of his primary pass rushing weapons. The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame generated 16 pressures on 37 blitz attempts, equaling Witherspoon with three sacks and producing two swatted passes along with a 37 percent pressure rate.
Though Witherspoon and Hamilton are far from carbon copies, starting with the fact they offer far different body types, they share many of the same strengths with an aggressive playing style and elite pass rushing ability. It's no wonder Macdonald appears to have a vision of his newest playmaker staying inside most of the time to play to his strengths and allow him to wreak havoc on Sundays as one of the sport's ascending young stars.
Since it's only May, time will tell how Macdonald ultimately deploys his new weapon. But if the start of the offseason program serves as an indicator with Witherspoon flying all over the place making plays, it might be wise to take the over on how much Macdonald will be smiling on the sidelines this fall.