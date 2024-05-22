Takeaways From Seattle Seahawks OTA Practice #2
Conducting their first open OTA practice of the Mike Macdonald era with the final phase of the offseason program underway, the Seattle Seahawks hit the field at the VMAC on Wednesday as they continue to gear up for the upcoming season.
While plenty of mistakes will be made this time of year, especially with new systems being installed on both sides of the ball by a brand new coaching staff, Macdonald loved the effort he saw in Wednesday's session and sees his team making steady progress.
"It was a good day of practice, kind of back and forth in terms of execution," Macdonald said. "But we're chasing it, so onward we go."
Recapping Wednesday's session open to media, here are five key takeaways from Seattle's second OTA practice:
1. Not rushing to implement complex scheme, Mike Macdonald remains patient with Seahawks defense.
Over the past two seasons, Macdonald employed a top-five defense in Baltimore, earning a reputation for orchestrating a complex system built on pre and post-snap illusion and aggressiveness. With the main goal to confuse opposing offenses by not showing what coverage they are in play to play, communication remains vital and as veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins told reporters after practice, there's a "lot of thinking" going into learning the scheme early on.
But while it will take time for players to master Macdonald's defense, Jenkins loves how creative the system is and he's confident once everyone gets on the same page, the Seahawks will have a feisty unit capable of wreaking havoc against opponents as the Ravens did.
"I think it will be challenging for opposing offenses to figure out what we're in," Jenkins commented. "You go back and watch the Baltimore film, you'll see how difficult it was for any quarterback in the league."
In the midst of his first OTAs as a head coach, Macdonald indicated Seattle has installed roughly 20 percent of the defense to this point through two sessions. Over the next few weeks, players will be challenged grappling a ton of information and new concepts that have to be translated to the field and coaches will have to work diligently to ensure everyone buys in and stays on track, especially incoming rookies just starting their NFL journey.
As for a timeline for having everything in, Macdonald anticipates learning the scheme will last well into training camp, and the Seahawks will not to rush the process too quickly. To make sure players aren't getting left behind, they will be flexible with the install schedule as needed.
"We'll evaluate as we go," Macdonald explained. "The guys were real slow to some checks today and anticipating things, so we'll make some decisions so it doesn't pile on and we don't get too far behind. Not too worried about the pace and how fast we get everything in. We want a really good foundation going into camp. We have a schedule, but we will adjust as we go."
2. Acclimating well to Ryan Grubb's system, Geno Smith already finding comfort zone under center.
With an entirely new coaching staff on board, Macdonald isn't the only coach implementing a new scheme, as the process is underway to master Grubb's high-octane offense that set records at Washington the past two seasons. At the wheel as the starter, Smith has dove in head first working to master different terminology and concepts, and much like the defense, there's a long ways to go before the entire system has been installed.
But while Smith indicated it's too early to know how Grubb's system best fits his strengths, he feels he's got a "really good grasp" so far and looked sharp on the practice field, including connecting on a deep ball to second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Happy with where they are installation-wise, he's eager to see how things improve as they get more reps in the next several weeks.
"It's just a matter of repetition because it's all new to all of us," Smith said. "For the most part, everyone is learning a new system and we're all pretty much starting at the same spot and so for us, just talking about things we may not understand with the coaches or gaining some clarity when we need it, whether that's from me or one of the coaches, that's something that we're continuing to work on together. Obviously, we just wanted to get out on the practice field and execute and be able to coach off of that."
Working in Smith's favor, most of his skill players from last year will return in 2024, including receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Smith-Njigba, and Jake Bobo. He also praised fourth-year wideout Dee Eskridge, who will looking to bounce back from multiple injury-plagued seasons to become a contributor in the passing game and had a solid practice on Wednesday.
3. Picking up where he left off, Devon Witherspoon continues to wow coaches and teammates alike.
After finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, the Seahawks hope Witherspoon only has scratched the surface of his potential. If Wednesday's practice serves as any indication, his best football should be ahead of him in a scheme that will accentuate his strengths playing in the slot as an aggressive ball hawk, blitzer, and run defender.
Sporting his No. 21 game jersey - a trend that Macdonald said he learned in Baltimore in an effort to make practices as close to games as possible - Witherspoon made multiple pass breakups during 11-on-11 team sessions. On one particular instance, Smith-Njigba looked to have a couple steps on him on an out route, only for the former top-five pick to exhibit elite closing speed to knock the ball away along the sideline and drawing roars from the sideline as a result.
When asked about what he loves about Witherspoon's game playing inside, Macdonald didn't know where to begin before diving into how his skill set perfectly fits the slot role in his defense.
"Where do I start?" Macdonald smiled. "Great feel for the game, he picks things up really quick, but just understands ball and plays at a really fast speed. At nickel, there's a lot of action in there and so when guys have that type of skill set, you kind of get them around the action as much as possible, so he'll do all the things. He'll blitz, play man/zone, play deep area of the field, so it's a fun position to play."
Aside from Macdonald gushing about Witherspoon's wide array of tools, it hasn't taken Jenkins, who signed with Seattle in free agency in March, long to see his new teammate's immense upside first-hand, particularly in regard to his closing speed in coverage.
"He's a really talented young player. For him to be not the biggest guy, he plays with a lot of heart out there, you can see it even from here [at OTAs]. His breaking on the ball is elite, probably one of the best I've ever seen," Jenkins said, referencing his pass breakup against Smith-Njigba. "He's going to continue to make a lot of plays as he's been doing coming off of last season."
4. Not surprisingly, experience trumps youth in first open OTA practice on the offensive line.
Without pads coming on until August, assessing the offensive line will be a difficult task for Grubb and new line coach Scott Huff. But as expected, at least for the first open OTA session, the Seahawks leaned on returning players and seasoned veterans over incoming rookies on the perceived first-team offense with Smith at the controls behind them.
From left to right, third-year starter Charles Cross and free agent signee Laken Tomlinson took all the snaps on the left side, while second-year center Olu Oluwatimi opened the final phase of the offseason as the starter at center. Next to him, though he didn't play much as a rookie a year ago, McClendon Curtis received all of the snaps at right guard with Anthony Bradford sidelined by a tweaked ankle suffered on Monday. In place of a rehabbing Abraham Lucas, George Fant assumed the right tackle role in his return to his original team.
With rookies needing to earn their keep, third-round pick Christian Haynes took all the snaps as the second-team right guard behind Curtis, while sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea continued his transition to left guard after playing exclusively on the right side at Utah. At right tackle, sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell and undrafted rookie Garret Greenfield split reps protecting backup quarterback Sam Howell.
As OTAs progress, these lineups will likely undergo substantial shuffles as Huff tries to work towards assembling the best line he can for Week 1 against Denver. But for now, experience looks to be atop the priority list as installing a new offense continues.
5. Several veterans were M.I.A. or did not participate due to choice or injuries.
Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, OTAs remain voluntary, meaning players aren't required to attend. With a new coaching staff in place, most of Seattle's veterans were in uniform on Wednesday, though Metcalf, defensive tackles Leonard Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jarran Reed weren't seen on the field as notable absences.
Aside from those four players not being in attendance, Bradford, rookie tight end AJ Barner, and linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker didn't participate with injuries. Barner has been working back from a hamstring strain suffered in pre-draft training, while Macdonald said Baker was at the facility but he's continuing to rehab from offseason wrist surgery and Dodson was an observer during drill work for undisclosed reasons.