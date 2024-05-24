Young Stars Foster Optimism For Seattle Seahawks Entering Mike Macdonald Era
While some experts may have a pessimistic viewpoint on the Seattle Seahawks chances of contending in year one under new coach Mike Macdonald, a young nucleus on defense headlined by a pair of talented first-round picks could warrant a different outlook.
As Macdonald looks to turn around a defense that struggled mightily over the last several years of former coach Pete Carroll's tenure, the Seahawks have plenty of questions that remain unanswered. Among them, a new-look linebacker group minus Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks has much to prove and free agent signees Rayshawn Jenkins and K'Von Wallace will have big shoes to fill at safety replacing Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.
At the same time, however, Macdonald has youthful building blocks already in place to set the stage for immediate success, starting with returning Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon. A finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, he became only the seventh player - and the first rookie - since 1999 to produce 14 pass breakups, three sacks, and eight tackles for loss in a single season.
With "Spoon" ready to soar in Macdonald's scheme, Seattle also has added a blue chip talent to an already good defensive line in Byron Murphy II. Though he will still have to prove himself in game action, he's impressed in his first month with the team and looks the part of an instant contributor, if not a starter at some point as a rookie.
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, host Corbin Smith discusses how the presence of Witherspoon and Murphy has the upside to transform Seattle's defense into a top-10 unit overnight and why both players should be poised to reach their full potential in Macdonald's scheme.
Smith also tackles listener mailbag questions and shares his five most intriguing players to watch as OTAs unfold over the next three weeks, including three players from last year's 2023 draft class looking to make a sophomore jump.
