Mike Macdonald Envisions ‘Exciting Future’ For Seattle Seahawks at Quarterback
RENTON, Wash. - As the Seattle Seahawks navigate through OTAs in the final phase of their offseason program, everything seems to be new at the VMAC.
Most notably, Mike Macdonald continues to adjust to the multitude of responsibilities that come with being a first-time head coach in the NFL, sorting through everything from building practice plans to establishing lines of communication with players and assistant coaches. In addition, after previously being a linebackers and defensive backs coach in Baltimore, he has had to adapt to coaching with a macro-oriented lens in Seattle, monitoring each position group rather than simply coaching defense.
Among the positions that he has been playing close attention to thus far, Macdonald has been thrilled with what he's seen from Seattle's quarterbacks with veteran Geno Smith and third-year gunslinger Sam Howell in the process of learning offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense. Even with only a few practices under their belt, both players have gotten off to a positive start and look comfortable running what has been installed to this point.
While there may have been questions under center throughout the offseason, as he told reporters following Wednesday's practice, Macdonald loves the mental approach both players bring to the table for the Seahawks, starting with Smith's competitive nature.
"I love how Geno works," Macdonald said. "We are pushing him to take the next step as a football player and as a leader, and I think he's answering the call. So really excited about Geno up to this point and getting to know him, but just really such a respect for how hard this man works at his craft."
Now entering his third year as Seattle's starting quarterback, Smith will be aiming to rebound from a good, yet not great, 2023 season. After winning Comeback Player of the Year honors replacing Russell Wilson in the season prior, his numbers dipped across the board with 20 touchdown passes, 3,624 passing yards, and a 64.7 percent completion rate, though missing two games with a groin injury also contributed to statistical regression.
At the same time, few quarterbacks were better than Smith in the final two months of the season. From Week 11 to Week 18, per Pro Football Focus, he threw nine touchdowns compared to only two interceptions in six starts, finishing second in big-time throws (19) and 10th in passer rating despite the fact his receivers dropped 14 passes during that span. He also orchestrated a pair of game-winning drives, ending the season as the league leader with five game-winning drives on the season.
Pairing Smith with Grubb, Macdonald has the utmost confidence in the two-time Pro Bowler being able to elevate his game to another level in 2023, especially with receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Jake Bobo as well as tight end Noah Fant all returning.
While Smith still has two years left on his current deal and could be playing for a new deal this season, the Seahawks dealt for Howell in March with an eye towards the future. The 23-year old quarterback endured an up-and-down first year as a starter with the Commanders, throwing 21 touchdown passes and leading two game-winning drives while also leading the league with 21 interceptions and taking a league-worst 65 sacks.
Possessing a live arm and underrated athleticism, Howell has intrigued Seattle dating back to the 2022 NFL Draft when general manager John Schneider and several members of the personnel department met with him at the combine in Indianapolis. Though the team ultimately didn't draft a quarterback that year with Drew Lock coming over as part of the Wilson trade, he remained on the radar and once Washington made him available via trade, Schneider aggressively pursued him.
Impressing Macdonald since his arrival, Howell had a bit more of a uneven practice on Wednesday, missing on a few open downfield throws and misfiring behind open receivers on a few occasions. But he also connected with rookie Hayden Hatten on a deep ball down the left sideline and used his mobility to extend plays several times, showcasing the traits that Schneider and the front office have been enamored by dating back to his time at North Carolina.
"I think he's coming along fine. Again, we're at practice two," Macdonald said of Howell after Wednesday's session. "You sit in the offensive staff watching practice with guys and there are things that offensive coaches notice with the whole team that you don't necessarily see from the defensive perspective. But I thought he had a really good practice. He's slinging it. But just like the rest of the team, he's got a lot of work on. I got a lot to work on. But I think we all have that mentality of how we want to approach it, so I think Sam is right there. I think it's an exciting future."
Like Smith, Howell has to grasp a new offense, but he's also acclimating to new receivers that he hasn't worked with previously. Considering all of the changes around him, it will take more time to get up to speed, but without him being thrust into a competition for the starting job, the Seahawks can afford to be patient and slow-play the evaluation process as they assess where he may fit into plans down the road.
As Seattle continues to trek towards training camp and the regular season, at minimum, Smith provides a stabilizing force under center who already has proven himself capable of winning games and stepping up as a leader for the football team. Even as his 34th birthday approaches, if he's able to return to 2022 form or even play better than he did in a breakout season, he could still be the long-term starter at a position where players can perform at a high level into their late 30s or even 40s.
But at the same time, by acquiring Howell with two years left on his rookie deal, the Seahawks have provided a fierce competitor with a talented skill set who can push Smith and potentially replace him as the starter next season. While time will tell if either winds up being the long-term answer, the organization has plenty of flexibility with two capable quarterbacks who each have enough upside to warrant optimism from Macdonald and his staff at the position for the foreseeable future.