Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Praises Offensive Line

After an offseason full of change up front, Geno Smith has high hopes for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Following a significant retool this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks offensive line will look to protect Geno Smith in his third season as the team's starting quarterback. And Smith has a ton of confidence in the group of men that will be tasked with keeping him upright.

"You got a guy in Charles Cross who's a great young tackle," Smith said. "We are getting Abe [Lucas] back. Got George [Fant] back in the fold. He's been great throughout his career. Getting Nick [Harris] here, guy who understand ball; he knows what he's doing. The guards have been doing a great job. Second year for AB [Anthony Bradford]. Will be great to see how he can improve in his second year, and if they collectively come together, I think that group could be, as young as they are, I think they could be one of the best in the world."

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
That's very high expectations for the offensive line, but that's got to be good to hear from your quarterback.

The Seahawks allowed just 38 sacks in the 2023 season, ranking 23rd in the NFL and placing them amongst some of the better offensive lines in the league when it comes to protection. But the sack numbers didn't match up with Pro Football Focus or ESPN Pass Block Win Rate grades, which both ranked in the bottom third, illustrating Smith's impact in avoiding sacks and extending plays.

With a new offense led by Ryan Grubb, the offensive line is key for the team's foundation moving forward. Having a group that's relatively familiar with one another will certainly give the Seahawks an advantage and the addition of veterans Laken Tomlinson and Nick Harris will help from a leadership standpoint. Couple in the confidence that Smith has for the group, and maybe the Seahawks line could surprise and emerge as one of the best and most improved in the NFC.

