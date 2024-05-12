Geno Smith Still Holds Key to Seattle Seahawks Fulfilling Potential in 2024
Following a busy offseason full of coaching and personnel changes, Geno Smith remains the Seahawks starting quarterback and regardless of the team's personnel and coaching changes in recent months, his performance still carries the most weight for the team's success in 2024.
Coming off a Comeback Player of the Year award in a breakout season in 2022, Smith's statistical production took a bit of a step back last year, including throwing 10 fewer touchdowns. However, few quarterbacks have been better over the last two years, as he ranks in the top eight in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion rate, and passer rating while tying Kirk Cousins by orchestrating a league-best eight game-winning drives.
Despite being selected to a second straight Pro Bowl squad, the arrival of Sam Howell via trade in March seemed to put Smith on notice. But since then, coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have publicly declared him as the undisputed starter, and the decision to not draft a quarterback last month provided another vote of confidence in the veteran signal caller.
Instead, Seattle placed an emphasis on improving the supporting cast around Smith, including drafting three offensive linemen and a tight end with hopes of improving protection and helping develop a more consistent run game to complement the passing attack.
Heading towards the start of OTAs, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses Smith's outlook heading into his third season as starter and examines moves made by the team to improve the supporting cast around him, starting with the arrival of pro ready guard Christian Haynes.
Smith also ranks his five most anticipated games to be revealed in the NFL schedule release, including a pair of matchups with ascending NFC North squads, and investigates the chances of Quandre Diggs or Jamal Adams returning before training camp after being released in March.
