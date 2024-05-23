Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Dee Williams Provide Special Teams Spark?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
One of the most exhilarating return men in all of college football at Tennessee, will Dee Williams' talents on special teams be enough to push for a roster spot in Seattle?
Background
Starting at East Central Community College, a JUCO program in Mississippi, Williams emerged as one of the top recruits at the junior college level by leading the nation with seven interceptions and finishing second with 13 pass breakups. Coveted by several Power 5 programs, he committed to Tennessee in January 2022 and while he played sparingly as a reserve cornerback, he immediately became one of the SEC's most vaunted return specialists, returning 15 punts for 281 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers. He made the conversion to receiver last season, catching two passes for 10 yards, but once again dominated as a dangerous returner, racking up 259 yards on 20 punt returns with another touchdown. Going undrafted due to his limited production on offense or defense, the Seahawks signed him as a priority free agent.
Scheme Fit
After jumping to the Division I level at Tennessee, Williams struggled to find a home contributing on offense or defense, finishing his college career as a seldom used slot receiver after limited snaps at a slot cornerback in 2022. In the NFL, with Seattle listing him as a receiver, he will likely stay in the slot in Ryan Grubb's offense as a gadget player who may be able to do damage on quick screens or jet sweeps with limitations as a route runner.
Best Case Scenario
Remaining an electric presence any time he touches the ball on special teams and playing better than expected in a niche slot receiver role, Williams continues to thrive as a return specialist with the NFL's new kickoff rules, taking one kick back to the house for six points during the preseason to lock down a spot on Seattle's 53-man roster.
Worst Case Scenario
A true one-trick pony lacking the refined skills to play receiver or cornerback in the NFL, Williams doesn't do enough on special teams to warrant using a coveted roster spot on him and he hits the waiver wire midway through training camp.
What to Expect in 2024
Given how much rule changes have led to kickoffs being a wasted play with non-stop touchbacks in recent years, teams haven't had incentive to keep a true return specialist on the roster. But after the NFL adopted XFL-like rules with hopes of ramping up the number of returns while also limiting injuries in the process, a player like Williams who has the ability to put six points on the board anytime he touches the ball may once again have great value, especially considering he has also been a dynamic punt returner against top-notch SEC competition.
Though he lacks elite speed, Williams plays faster than his 4.52 40-yard dash time and he's a jitterbug in space who creates major problems for tacklers on kick and punt coverage trying to bring him down. Those traits should make him an appealing option for the Seahawks as they try to navigate the new kickoff rules and find the best fit in the return game. Not having a true position of offense won't help his cause, but if he can demonstrate proficiency on screens and quick passes along with lighting it up on special teams, he has a realistic shot at crashing the 53-man roster party in August.
