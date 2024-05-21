Seattle Seahawks' WR Room Among NFL's Most Expensive
For years now, the Seattle Seahawks have had the luxury of both Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf on the roster, giving them one of the best receiving duos in football.
Just like all good players, though, Lockett and Metcalf don't come cheap for long. Lockett carries a cap hit this season of just under $19 million, while Metcalf's is even higher at $24.5 million. Both receivers also take up significantly more cap space next year before hitting free agency in 2026.
With how much the Seahawks are paying their two stars, it's no surprise that they have the second-most expensive receiver room in the league with a combined cap hit of $54.65 million. The only team dedicating more cap space to its receivers is the San Francisco 49ers, who are spending $55.01 million on the position group.
Having two great receivers, plus a rising star in 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is something many teams would love to have for themselves. Like all good things, though, this duo will eventually split and it may be sooner than the Seahawks want.
Both Lockett and Metcalf have constantly been in trade rumors, the former especially. With both carrying huge cap hits and the Seahawks already being very tight on cap space, they may have to deal one of them in the near future.
For now, though, the Seahawks seem more than content with two top-tier receivers on the roster and a third trending upwards. And really, who can blame them for feeling that way?