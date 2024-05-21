Seattle Seahawks' WR Room Among NFL's Most Expensive

Most expensive WR groups in 2024 based on cap hit:#49ers - $55.01M#Seahawks - $54.65M#Cowboys - $51.22M#Dolphins - $48.82M#Bears - $45.60M



Cheapest WR groups:#Bills - $15.21M#Cardinals - $13.46M#Chargers - $12.77M#Steelers - $11.71M#Packers - $11.52M