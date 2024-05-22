Analyst Applauds Seattle Seahawks Latest Undrafted Rookie Class
Posting winning records in 12 of the past 14 seasons and making the playoffs 10 times along the way, the Seattle Seahawks have helped build sustained excellence on the field in part due to their superb efforts mining undrafted gems year after year.
Under the direction of general manager John Schneider and a top-notch scouting department, Seattle has unearthed numerous standout undrafted free agents dating back to 2010, including receivers Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse, tackle George Fant, and safety DeShawn Shead among others. Last season, the team once again hit the UDFA jackpot with receiver Jake Bobo and long snapper Chris Stoll headlining another quality class that provided significant contributions after making the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Such success doesn't come as a surprise for Fantasy Pros analyst Thor Nystrom, who coins the undrafted signing process as the "dessert draft" and listed the Seahawks first among 32 NFL teams in his annual rankings coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft. One year later, while a few other teams hauled in impressive undrafted classes to unseat them at the top, he once again applauded Schneider and company with a fourth place ranking for their latest haul.
"It's another really strong one," Nystrom said of Seattle's 2023 undrafted rookie crop in an interview on the Locked On Seahawks podcast. "Seattle has shown throughout the entire John Schneider era that they invest in this, not just monetarily, but also their scouting department. All year long, they get down there in the weeds, they are in contact with the agents... You know at this point if you are that agent that you are not getting lip service from those guys like you are from some other organizations. You will actually be given an opportunity to compete for a Week 1 roster spot if you sign with Seattle. You can see that now over the years."
Based off of his pre-draft rankings, the Seahawks inked four undrafted free agents Nystrom had draftable top-250 grades on, headlined by Houston edge defender Nelson Ceaser, who he tabbed at the 182nd best prospect in the 2024 class.
After being stuck behind future NFL draft picks Payton Turner and Logan Hall on the depth chart with the Cougars early in his college career, Ceaser broke out in a major way during his junior season. Along with leading the Big 12 with 9.5 sacks, he also tallied 13.5 tackles for loss and per Pro Football Focus, he finished with a respectable 12.1 pass rush productivity score and a 13.6 percent pass rush win rate, ranking in the top-40 in the nation in both categories. He also blocked a field goal for the second straight season on special teams.
Measuring in at 6-3, 254 pounds at the combine, Ceaser posted underwhelming athletic testing numbers, including a 31-inch vertical jump and 4.57 second short shuttle. After not running the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, he registered a poor 4.91 second time at Houston's pro day, which contributed to him not hearing his name called on draft weekend.
But after earning First-Team All-Big 12 recognition last season, even with his underwhelming athletic testing results and tweener build at under 255 pounds, Nystrom envisions Ceaser as a viable candidate to push for a roster spot with the Seahawks due to a polished pass rushing toolbox and potential value on special teams.
"I like the hand usage, I like the first step, he has a lot of pass rushing moves as well," Nystrom said of Ceaser's skill set. "When he's coming forward on the attack, that's what you see with him. That's where you got the productivity out of him. Between that first step and those active hands, that's sort of how he leads the dance on that and starts throwing the kitchen sink at you. I like the nifty pass rushing moves he has and he also adds some sneaky value on special teams."
Away from Ceaser, per Nystrom's prospect rankings, the Seahawks added three undrafted free agents on offense with top-250 grades. Anchoring that trio, South Dakota State tackle Garret Greenfield led the group ranked 194th overall after multiple FCS All-American selections and an impressive combine workout headlined by a freakish 38 1/2-inch vertical jump at 6-6, 311 pounds.
One of the best offensive linemen in the FCS division and a staple for the Jackrabbits in their run to a national championship last season, Greenfield allowed 62 combined pressures in four seasons as a starter and saw substantial action at both tackle positions, giving him invaluable positional flexibility coming into the NFL.
Though Nystrom has some questions about Greenfield's lateral quickness and footwork at tackle, he lauded him for his ability to consistently win the leverage battle and thinks his plus-athleticism should allow him to become a quality developmental guard at minimum in Seattle.
"Utter monster at the FCS level," Nystrom said of Greenfield, admitting he was surprised the player didn't get drafted. "The size, the athletic profile, a two-time All-American on these dominant South Dakota State teams. Last year, they were just wrecking people. The one thing he needs to work on is his footwork. That's the thing I think the NFL was nitpicking about him, especially when you consider him a tackle at the next level. It's the thing that might negate his opportunity to get a shot there because he can get crossed up by athleticism or counter moves. When you project him against the athletic guys and speed guys, he might need to play guard at the next level."
Additionally, former Washington tight end Jack Westover and Boise State running back George Holani also received draftable grades from Nystrom, who expects both players to be in the hunt for roster spots at positions lacking depth for the Seahawks.
In the case of Westover, reuniting with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will be a feather in his cap as he tries to make Seattle's roster. Though he doesn't have prototypical size for an NFL tight end and doesn't have enough lead in his pants to play many snaps as an inline blocker, after catching 44 passes and four touchdowns for the Huskies last year, Nystrom views him as a fun move tight end with a strong shot to win a spot due to his athleticism, willingness to block in space and out of the backfield, and reliability as a receiver.
"That's a kid who can catch it over his shoulders, he can spear it outside of his frame, and there's no wasted motion between the catch and turning upfield. As a receiver and runner, they meld completely like that," Nystrom remarked. "The ball skills are really, really good and just the fluidity with that. He's not going to go deep, he's undersized, but he's very reliable short and intermediate. There's hidden value as well, as he's going to get after it as a blocker."
As for Holani, the ex-Broncos star likely would have been drafted if not for durability issues during his college career. When healthy, he posted a pair of 1,000 yard seasons and averaged better than 5.2 yards per carry four times in five seasons, running with plenty of explosiveness and power slipping through arm tackles. He also provided value as a receiver with 88 receptions and only four dropped passes, proving to be a soft-handed dump down option out of the backfield.
With Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet entrenched as the top two backs on Seattle's roster, Holani won't be pushing for a starting spot or even a secondary role out of the gate, and he will be 25 years old during his rookie season. However, Nystrom believes he could make things interesting competing against Kenny McIntosh as a third-down back, which would be his best path to sticking on the roster in August, as long as he can stay out of the tub and avoid injury.
"He's not a joystick agility guy, but his speed north/south is really good," Nystrom said of Holani's game. "He's a fighter. I really love the physicality he runs with as well. He's No. 5 on Boise State's rushing list despite the fact he was nicked up and shared time with Ashtyn Jeaty as well when he was on campus. The yards after contact numbers are fabulous, he breaks tackles. 111.7 elusive rating or better each of the last three seasons as well. He's a guy to keep an eye on."
As has been the case in the past, Nystrom could see other under-the-radar undrafted rookies from this year's class make some noise for Seattle, citing Arizona State cornerback Ro Torrence and Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs as wild cards to watch on defense. He also highlighted uber-productive Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten as a potential Bobo-type receiver with the upside to push for a roster spot.
With OTAs now underway and training camp nearly two months away from kicking off, whether the Seahawks hail Ceaser on defense, turn to Westover in the passing game, or receive surprise impact on defense from Gibbs or Torrence, Nystrom expects UDFAs once again to have a significant role in the construction of the roster with new coach Mike Macdonald at the helm for an organization that has prioritized the dessert draft as much as any in the NFL for more than a decade.