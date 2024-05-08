Seattle Seahawks Waive Rookie QB Chevan Cordeiro
After signing him as an undrafted free agent, former San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was waived by the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seattle Seahawks made a roster move on Wednesday by waiving quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. The move was announced by the team.
Cordeiro was a two-year starter for the San Jose Spartans after playing at the University of Hawaii for four season. He was the only rostered quarterback at rookie minicamp this past weekend with Taulia Tagovailoa and Koy Curtis being the non-roster invitees.
Cordeiro has a big arm and used it to throw for 12,191 career yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions across his six years in college. He will be a free agent who hopefully catch on with another team.
