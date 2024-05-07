All Seahawks

First Impressions of Seattle Seahawks 2024 Draft Class at Rookie Minicamp

Without pads, only so much can be gleaned from rookie minicamp, but the Seahawks latest rookie class still had a chance to get off to a strong start in front of a new coaching staff.

Corbin K. Smith

Playing at right guard, Christian Haynes exhibited his athleticism and punch as a blocker in his Seahawks practice debut on Friday.
Getting their feet wet in an NFL practice before merging with veterans next week at OTAs, coach Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff got their first on-field look at the Seattle Seahawks 2024 draft class at rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.

Among those donning Seahawks helmets and practice jerseys for the first time, first-round pick Byron Murphy II ripped through blocking dummies while showing off his elite get-off at 297 pounds and third-round pick Christian Haynes shot out of his stance perfecting his footwork under the tutelage of coach Scott Huff. While there's much to work on and build off of moving forward, Macdonald couldn't have been more pleased with what he saw from the group as they gear up for the final phase of the offseason program.

"Great day, I was really proud of the progress from Day 1 to Day 2," Macdonald told reporters after Saturday's session. "The spirit was there, on their assignments - we're obviously going to be chasing all the things, but I thought it was a great rookie camp overall. What an awesome start, and I'm just proud of the jump we made, and we've got some really cool players out there. Great start."

In the aftermath of Seattle's rookie minicamp, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang share their first impressions of Murphy and the rest of the draft class from the two-day minicamp at the VMAC, including positional versatility from cornerback D.J. James and guard Sataoa Laumea.

Smith and Rang also tackle listener mailbag questions and take an in-depth look at tight end Jack Westover and cornerback Carlton Johnson to kick off their Seahawks undrafted rookie profiles.

Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in the video player above or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.

