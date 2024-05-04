Rookies Praise Head Coach Mike Macdonald After First Rookie Minicamp Practice
The Seattle Seahawks completed their first rookie minicamp practice on Friday afternoon and it went without a hitch. It wasn't just the first time the players got to put on an NFL jersey. It was also the first time that new head coach MIke Macdonald got to hit the field.
It's always an exciting time for both the fans and players to get back onto the field and the rookie class came away very impressed with their new head coach.
“I love coach (Mike) Macdonald, said first-round pick Byron Murphy II. "I feel like he is very demanding. I feel like I want to play for a coach like that, a coach that pushes me and wants me to be great. I love it.”
It wasn't just Murphy, who also signed a four-year contract on Friday. Other players came away really impressed with the new head coach.
“He’s someone who is straightforward, he’ll get to the point," said fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight. "He has a good side, but you’re probably not going to meet that yet, but he’s pretty straightforward. I know he expects the best of me, and I respect him for that, I think we’ll get along pretty well.”
Macdonald came out firing during his press conference, calling the practice a lot of fun.
“Great to see everybody. Thanks for coming out. It was fun. It was fun. First practice under our belt, but we'll see a big jump from first practice to the second practice. Guys are enthusiastic. They're into it. A lot of things will get cleaned up. It's a big jump for these guys coming from all the combine training to now being here in the building and doing actual football. Tempo was good. We stayed off the ground. Guys are healthy. It's a good day. It's a great day. So we'll kick it off with some meetings later and walk through and get back after it tomorrow. It was a lot of fun.”
A great start for the Seahawks during rookie minicamp that will be followed up with the second practice on Saturday.