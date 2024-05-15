Seattle Seahawks Kicking Off Mike Macdonald Era With Plenty of Prime Time Action
While the NFL won't officially reveal all 32 schedules until 5 PM PT on Wednesday night, leaks continue to trickle in regarding the Seattle Seahawks schedule, and if these reports prove correct, new coach Mike Macdonald will get extensive time sporting his ball cap under the lights.
Per multiple sources, the Seahawks will begin an exciting slate of prime time games in Week 4 when they travel for a tough road matchup against the Lions on Monday Night Football. Two weeks later, they will battle the 49ers in what has become an annual Thursday Night Football contest at Lumen Field against their bitter NFC West rivals.
Fast forwarding to December, Seattle won't play in either of the two Christmas games set to be broadcast on Netflix on a Wednesday. But two weeks after hosting Jordan Love and the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, per Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR 950 Seattle, Geno Smith will square off against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and former Washington star Rome Odunze on Thursday Night Football on December 26 when the Seahawks visit the Bears at Soldier Field.
Interestingly, if these leaks hold true, the Seahawks will have at least three of their four games against NFC North opponents in prime time. It remains to be seen when they will host the Vikings at Lumen Field, but most likely, that would be a normal Sunday afternoon game.
Of the reported prime time games, a rematch with the Lions at Ford Field should excite Seahawk fans, as Seattle narrowly won high-scoring shootouts each of the past two seasons in the Motor City. Led by newly extended Jared Goff, Detroit will be one of the top bets to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in February and Macdonald's team will have an early opportunity to make a bold statement in a hostile road environment.
As is always the case, until the NFL officially releases the schedule later on Wednesday, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. But assuming the reported games all wind up being accurate, the Macdonald era will open with no shortage of prime time action with the Seahawks remaining a hot ratings ticket for those contests.