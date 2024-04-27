Seattle Seahawks 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Tracker
The 2024 NFL Draft is over and the Seattle Seahawks are set to bring in some talented undrafted free agents.
- 1.16: Texas DT Byron Murphy II
- 3.81: UConn G Christian Haynes
- 4.118: UTEP ILB Tyrice Knight
- 4.121: Michigan TE A.J. Barner
- 5.136: Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett
- 6.179: Utah G Sataoa Laumea
- 6.192: Auburn CB D.J. James
- 6.207: Findlay OT Michael Jerrell
With the NFL Draft class comes one of the most important aspects of the process is identifying undrafted free agents. They don't all make the team, but it's important when you look at the depth of your roster.
Keep track of all the undrafted free agents that the Seahawks sign here.
Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
Boise State RB George Holani
Washington TE Jack Westover
Houston DL Nelson Caeser
Wyoming ILB Easton Gibbs
South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield
San Jose State QB Chevan Cordiero
Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson
