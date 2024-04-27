All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

The 2024 NFL Draft is over and the Seattle Seahawks are set to bring in some talented undrafted free agents.

Tyler Forness

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Jack Westover (37) runs for
Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Jack Westover (37) runs for / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:


The 2024 NFL Draft has completed and the Seattle Seahawks have their 2024 NFL Draft class set.

  • 1.16: Texas DT Byron Murphy II
  • 3.81: UConn G Christian Haynes
  • 4.118: UTEP ILB Tyrice Knight
  • 4.121: Michigan TE A.J. Barner
  • 5.136: Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett
  • 6.179: Utah G Sataoa Laumea
  • 6.192: Auburn CB D.J. James
  • 6.207: Findlay OT Michael Jerrell


With the NFL Draft class comes one of the most important aspects of the process is identifying undrafted free agents. They don't all make the team, but it's important when you look at the depth of your roster.


Keep track of all the undrafted free agents that the Seahawks sign here.


Seattle Seahawks Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Boise State RB George Holani

Washington TE Jack Westover

Houston DL Nelson Caeser

Wyoming ILB Easton Gibbs

South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield

San Jose State QB Chevan Cordiero

Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson

Published |Modified
Tyler Forness

TYLER FORNESS