Is Seattle Seahawks Rookie Byron Murphy II In 'Best Situation To Succeed?'
No matter how talented an NFL player is, the situation around them can often make or break an entire career. That's especially true for rookies, as they're still learning the ropes of the professional game.
The Seattle Seahawks have strived to create good situations for their rookie players, as any team should. While they haven't been perfect in that department, the fruits of their labor are clear to see.
This season, it seems that the Seahawks have set up their first-round pick, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, to succeed out of the gate. According to NFL.com, Murphy is one of 10 rookies heading into the best situation right away.
"This situation feels similar to how Jalen Carter slotted in with the Eagles in 2023. Carter logged just one start as a rookie, but certainly made his impact felt as a rotational player, recording six sacks, nine QB hits and two forced fumbles," Marc Ross of NFL.com writes. "Murphy should see more playing time as a starter for the Seahawks, but he’ll be able to make the same type of splash plays Carter did simply because there are so many established disruptors around him.
"Murphy joins a defensive front that already features Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor. Murphy’s skill set adds an extra dimension for new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who’ll love creating one-on-one opportunities for the rookie."
There's undoubtedly talent in Seattle's defensive front, but this is the same defense that was one of the NFL's worst against the run last season. The Seahawks' pass rush fared better, but still, the defense needs work as a whole. Murphy's ability to handle double teams in the run game and penetrate as a pass rusher could immediately impact all three downs.
Hopefully, Murphy will be part of the solution while surrounded by his talented teammates.