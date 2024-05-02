Watch: Chop Robinson Didn't Want Steelers to Draft Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could've added a local star to their defense with the 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they selected Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu. But either way, Penn State's Chop Robinson wasn't hoping to stay home.
In a video from draft night, Robinson is talking about how he didn't want to end up in Pittsburgh with the 20th pick.
"Let Pit get a corner and come get me, Miami. Please, " Robinson said.
This was after the Los Angeles Rams didn't select him and he said the taxes were "too high anyways."
Robinson got what he wished for, being selected by the Miami Dolphins the pick after the Steelers. Pittsburgh didn't add a cornerback and instead grabbed a tackle who will likely line up across from Robinson at some point during their careers.
Both sides are happy with how things turned out, but it would've made for an interesting reaction video if Robinson did end up in Pittsburgh after that video.
