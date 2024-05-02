Steelers Have Wild Plan for Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for young Bears star Justin Fields, it was somewhat obvious that he would have to sit behind presumed starter Russell Wilson for most, if not al of the season.
But while his snaps at quarterback look like they will be limited, Fields could find himself on the field and contributing for the Steelers in a different way if special teams coordinator Danny Smith's dreams for how they will approach the new kickoff rule come true.
"I think it's pretty cool," Warren said of the new kickoff rule in an appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward during the Steelers' draft party. "But our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We looked at him like 'Justin Fields is going to be back there?' I don't know, I think it's cool."
As recently as last year, putting a quarterback back for a kickoff return would have been ludicrous because of the high risk of injury. But with the new kickoff rules in place, which condense the play and make it so players aren't sprinting upwards of 20 yards directly at each other, make it more feasable.
It's no secret Fields is explosive with the ball in his hands - he's rushed for 2,220 yards in 40 career games and even led the NFL in yards per rush during the 2022 season - and could be a weapon for the Steelers on special teams.
It's unlikely Fields will see time returning kicks but it's fun to think about what he could do in that role, especially for special teams guru Danny Smith.
