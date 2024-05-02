Steelers Ripped for Weirdest Draft Meeting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being called out for the strangest pre-draft meeting of the 2024 NFL Draft.
During an interview with the Real Hawk Talk by Hawk Blogger Podcast, former Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy said the Steelers asked him to do something he left feeling a little strange about. The defensive tackle didn't make it to pick No. 20 in the NFL Draft, but if he did, he was probably an option for Pittsburgh. Thankfully, they avoided any uncomfortable circumstance after their visit.
"The weirdest thing I did,'' Murphy said, "I was meeting with Pittsburgh. They made me face a wall. Made me do something with my hands and squat all the way down. And then made me do it again. I guess they were just trying to see how flexible [I] was.
"But I'm like, 'Man, what is this?'"
The Steelers ended up picking Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, while Murphy went 16th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. A strange meeting probably started the two sides off on the wrong foot, but Pittsburgh is notorious for looking back at players they were interested in coming out of college once they hit free agency.
So, you just never know when Murphy will get a shot to talk about his strange meeting again.
