Steelers UDFA Beanie Bishop Could Be Instant Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have an undrafted rookie looking to make a major impact.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.
Nov 4, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be holding back on adding another cornerback this offseason because they believe an undrafted rookie can fill the roll.

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers inked West Virginia All-American Beanie Bishop to an undrafted free agent contract, bringing him to camp this summer with a shot to make the 53-man roster. Without stepping on the field in Pittsburgh yet, the team already believes he has the potential to make noise as a rookie.

"I can’t tell you how excited we were to sign him. We had him in here for a visit. We talked about our defense and how he would fit in. I think he’s gonna have a great opportunity to help us," general manager Omar Khan said during an interview with WDVE.

Bishop led the NCAA with 20 pass break ups last season and added four interceptions to his resume.

In Pittsburgh, he'll compete with Darius Rush and Cory Trice for the slot cornerback roll, and may have to fend off names like Damontae Kazee and DeShon Elliott from moving down from safety. If he could make the lineup, though, he'd become the "next Mike Hilton," adding instant value to the slot role despite not being drafted.

Bishop may be given the first opportunity to prove himself on the inside, which is not a typical move by the Steelers. Usually, they make players wait - much like they did Joey Porter Jr. and Broderick Jones a year ago. But if they don't have any other answers, Bishop may be their go-to in Week 1.

