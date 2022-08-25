Steelers vs. Lions Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to finish off the 2022 preseason against the Detroit Lions. With rumors circulating and position battles still undecided, this third exhibition game carries a lot with it.

All Steelers spoke with All Lions publisher John Maakaron to discuss rumors surrounding the Lions' interest in Mason Rudolph, how the offensive line will match up with stars like Adain Hutchinson and what to expect against Detroit.

Steelers and Lions are set to kickoff at 4:30 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.

